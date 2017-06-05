Attempted Murder: Medical Doctor Threatens To Drag NSCDC Personnel To Court

BY Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

Dr. Samson Bekewari, a medical doctor based in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital has yesterday threatened to drag the authorities of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to Court over alleged attempt by its personnel to shoot and kill him over minor incident of knocking down a stray dog.

Dr. Bekewari had on the 28th of April,2017 escaped death following the decision by an NSCDC personnel, Akpoghomhe Jude to shoot at his car twice following the knocking down of a stray dog that ran into his car and attempts to rescue the dog.

The incident, which triggered outcry among residents of the State capital and members of the State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), was however fixed for peaceful resolution between the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the NMA.

But the Peace meeting, which was held in the office of the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Desmond Agu failed due to alleged harassment and undue threat of violence.

Confirming the development to newsmen in Yenagoa, Dr. Samson Bekewari alleged that the peace moves broke down when the Bayelsa State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Desmond Agu allegedly manhandled him for the second time in his office while they were negotiating the truce.

He stressed that he will pursue the matter within the ambit of the law to its logical conclusion saying it will serve as deterrent to any other trigger happy officer of the paramilitary agency.

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors in the state, Dr. Onini Ebimobowei Nathan also stated that the association tried to broker peace in order to douse the tension.

Nathan maintained that the peace deal got stuck and eventually broke down when Agu manhandled Bekewari and the association’s lawyer at the NSCDC command office in Yenagoa.

He stated that the NSCDC boss has since rebuffed further peace moves hence they are left with no other option than to institute legal actions to unearth the truth in the quest for justice.

The president noted with grave displeasure that the agency failed to out rightly dismiss the erring officer as demanded by the Association of Resident Doctors and instead suspended him more so as he is said to be still going to work.

The post Attempted Murder: Medical Doctor Threatens To Drag NSCDC Personnel To Court appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

