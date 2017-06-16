Pages Navigation Menu

AU condemns terrorist attack on restaurant in Mogadishu

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has condemned Wednesday’s terror attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. In a statement issued on Thursday in Addis Ababa, Mahamat expressed the AU’s heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured speedy recovery. He reiterated the AU’s solidarity with…

