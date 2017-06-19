Pages Navigation Menu

‘Aubameyang ‘ll only consider Arsenal if…’

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

aCCording to a new report, Arsenal is the only English team Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would consider playing for. BILD claims that Aubameyang’s only love in the Premier League is Arsenal, though the London side’s failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season makes them an unlikely destination. The Gabon star has been […]

