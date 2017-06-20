Auchi Poly to sanction lecturers caught demanding sex for marks

Federal Polytechnic Auchi in Edo State has warned that it would henceforth sanction lecturers who award marks to students for money or sex. Acting Rector of the institution, Sanusi Jimah, stated this when he received executive members of the polytechnic’s Alumni Association. “Management of Auchi Poly will deal with corrupt lecturers who are fond of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

