Australia pledges additional $5m humanitarian assistance to Northeast

Australia has announced additional five million dollars assistance to address the humanitarian crisis in North-East Nigeria.

The fund would be delivered by the World Food Programme and Red Cross.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop announced the assistance through a statement issued by Australian High Commission, Public Affairs Officer, Hope Ayabina.

The minister explained that the fund was to help meet the needs of over 7 million people at risk of starvation in northeast Nigeria due to ongoing conflict and drought.

He said that this include 1.4 million acutely malnourished children in the area.

“This funding supplements Australia’s regular funding to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and humanitarian organisations to respond to humanitarian crises globally, including in Africa.

“In 2016 and 2017 Australia contributed a total of 15.7 million dollars for humanitarian assistance in North-East Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin.

“The Australian High Commission in Abuja also supports these larger multilateral efforts through its Direct Aid Programme,” he said

According to him the High Commission in 2017 is providing assistance to organisations to deliver projects including clean cook stoves and income generating activities for Internally Displaced Persons.

He said that this also include production and distribution of nutritional supplements.

