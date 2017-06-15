Australian Opposition Leader Believes Bitcoin is Fueling Terrorism

The left opposition leader of Australia, Bill Shorten, has indicated he wants to deter use of cryptocurrencies and bitcoin. The leader said this Tuesday in a house of representatives meeting. Shorten suggested that terrorists are starting to leverage dark markets and other nefarious venues to fuel their bad deeds.

He said, “I refer to the use of the digital currency bitcoin and the use of the dark web, a network of untraceable online activities and hidden websites, allowing those who wish to stay in the shadows to remain hidden. Terrorists are increasingly using this network to avoid detection, conduct planning and acquire capability and tools to carry out their evil actions”

Shorten loosely admitted that government does not yet know enough about cryptocurrency or the dark web to handle them. In his statement he referenced them, saying, “There are two things we simply do not know enough about to deal with properly.” This also implies the Australian government could approach the issue in a variety of ways, but that cryptocurrency is a growing concern as a result of possible “terrorism.”

He finished by claiming certain actions are necessary for the safety and security of the Australian citizens. He said:

Just as we continue to do everything in our power to protect Australians, we must do everything in our power to foster cohesion in our society. This is a responsibility we bear as national leaders and also an obligation shared by the leaders of Australia’s Muslim community.

Cryptocurrency Inspires Fear and Love

The Australian leader wants everyone in their country to share their fear of dark markets and cryptocurrencies since terrorists could possibly exploit them. However, the current times are strange. Some countries and their government, like Australia, harbor a deep skepticism toward cryptocurrencies and bitcoin. But others seem to take a more positive approach. They may even love digital currencies.

For instance, places like Japan and, more recently, Russia…appear to harbor more positive and loving feelings toward the currencies. Japan has already accepted digital currencies on the whole, and Russia is considering it as vitally important for the future.

On the other side of the coin, some countries like Ecuador, have already banned cryptocurrencies and punish people for using them. It seems that Australia’s leadership has similar sentiments like in Ecuador, except not quite as extreme.

It is increasingly interesting to watch varying perspectives crop up within different countries around the world as bitcoin and other crypto-assets become more popular.

Do you think Australia will take measures to ban cryptocurrencies or use other strong regulation against it? Let us know in the comments below.

Images via Shutterstock

