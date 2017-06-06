Aviation Pensioners Accuse Sirika Of Concessioning Airports To Surrogates – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Aviation Pensioners Accuse Sirika Of Concessioning Airports To Surrogates
SaharaReporters.com
The pensioners, under the aegises of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), said that the planned concession of the Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Abuja airports is intended to enrich the …
Delta Airlines flouts implementation of Executive Order at Lagos airport
Airport executive orders '60 percent implemented' — FAAN
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!