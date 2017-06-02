Pages Navigation Menu

Air passenger traffic crashes —NBS – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Business


Air passenger traffic crashes —NBS
THE total number of passengers who passed through Nigerian airports in the first quarter of 2017 (Q1 2017) was 2,505,612, representing 31.3 percent drop when compared to the previous quarter and 34.5 percent decline compared to the same quarter of …
