Avoid sunlight to prevent eye damage – Ophthalmologist warns

A Consultant Ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, Dr Brigid Erikitola, has advised people to avoid exposure to the sun to protect their eyes from damage.

She gave this tip when while delivering a lecture on ‘Preventing Eye Loss’ at the Annual General Meeting of the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB) which held at the Vocational Training Centre (VTC) for the blind, Oshodi, Lagos, recently.

“Ultra violet (UV) light is a spectrum of sunlight that is injurious to the eye,” said, Dr. Erikitola, a Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons and National Postgraduate Medical College in Ophthalmology.

She said, though the eye has a protective shield from UV light, it is only to some extent.

“So, our advice is that people use sun screen because if you’re in an area where UV light, that is sunrays, is much, it does cause damage. And it affects your crystalline lens as well because crystallite lens which is meant to be clear, with exposure to the UV light, over time, becomes opaque. And that causes early onset of cataract.”

While highlighting the major causes of eye loss to include Cataract, Glaucoma, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Diabetic Retinopathy, Dr Erikitola, advised people to get their eyes checked regularly once they are in their forties. She also advised that people who use computers should blink often so as to lubricate the cornea.

The meeting had in attendance Chairman, Executive Council of FNSB, Asiwaju Fola Osibo, FNSB board members, students of VTC as well as some invited guests.

FNSB, founded in May 1955, established the VTC at Oshodi, Lagos in 1956, which trained and rehabilitated over 2000 blind adolescents and adults in braille writing and reading, typewriting, handicrafts, telephone switchboard operation, computer operation, mobility skills, music, tie and dye and various crafts necessary for job placement and self-employment.

The post Avoid sunlight to prevent eye damage – Ophthalmologist warns appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

