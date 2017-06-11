Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Away with loneliness – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Away with loneliness
Vanguard
Welcome to a new week. This week, the Lord will surprise you in Jesus name. Brethren, today we are taking a look at loneliness especially for sisters and brothers that are of marriageable age but not married. Many a times we tend to over estimate the
The Lord's name in veinSoutheast Missourian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.