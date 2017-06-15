Awaziem Set For Nantes Loan Move As Sadiq Returns To Roma

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem is reportedly on the verge of joining Nantes of France from FC Porto of Portugal on a season-long loan.

If the move materialises following reports in various outlets, Awaziem will become Claudio Ranieri’s first signing for the French side. Awaziem played 35 league matches for Porto's B side last season in the Portuguese second-tier.

Awaziem was in action in Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to South Africa on Saturday in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier and reportedly currently has a buy out clause pegged at €20m.

Ranieri was fired by Leicester City in February and replaced by Craig Shakespeare as they battled for Premier League survival, despite having led them to a stunning league title the season before.

Ranieri penned a deal that will run until the end of the 2018-19 season.

‎Meanwhile, Nigeria's U-23 star Umar Sadiq on Thursday revealed his return this summer to parent club, Italy's Serie A giants AS Roma.

The 20-year-old striker who was one of Nigeria's outstanding players at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, was on loan in the 2016/17 season at Serie A club Bologna.

Sadiq made seven league appearances for Bologna without scoring.

“My loan spell with Bologna didn’t go too well. Injuries slowed me down,” Sadiq told Prague-based Liberty Radio.

“I’m fully fit now and back at Roma. Hopefully I will travel to team up with them for pre season.

“There’s a new coach at Roma and that means a fresh start for everybody.

“I’m eager, fully fit and rearing to prove my worth to him if given the chance in pre-season.”

Roma reportedly paid £2 million when they signed Sadiq from Italian Serie B side Spezia at the end of the 2015/16 season.

The post Awaziem Set For Nantes Loan Move As Sadiq Returns To Roma appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

