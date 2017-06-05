AWESOME! Pharrell Williams And Miley Sing ‘Happy’ At One Love Manchester Concert [Full Video]

It was a “moving, joyous” Saturday evening when Manchester saw a whole lot of love from various pop stars who performed at Ariana Grande’s benefit concert, One Love, reports Mashable.

The songs were positive, the vibe was warm and love was in the air, as 50 000 Mancunians attended the benefit in support of the Manchester bombing victims and their families.

From Justin Bieber to Katy Perry, there were also performances by Coldplay, Imogen Heap and Black Eyed Peas, as well as a surprise appearance by Liam Gallagher.

Pharrell Williams also came on stage, taking the crowd back to 2013 when he performed ‘Get Lucky’.

He then followed that with a duet with Miley Cyrus, the two singing William’s award-winning “Happy”. It was all about the love, I tell you:

Totally awesome.

