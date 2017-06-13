AY Makun Suggests He Impregnated Iyanya’s Ex, Freda Francis

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY has reacted to the drama between himself, his wife and Nigerian singer, Iyanya’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, Freda Francis. Recall that the comedian was called out on social media yesterday by his wife, Mabel Makun, alleging that he had romantic dealings with Freda Francis. Mabel Makun had in her…

The post AY Makun Suggests He Impregnated Iyanya’s Ex, Freda Francis appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

