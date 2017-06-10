Ayew: Ethiopia will be difficult to defeat – Vanguard
|
Ayew: Ethiopia will be difficult to defeat
Vanguard
Andre Ayew wants to take his late-season form for West Ham United into Ghana's opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier this weekend. The vastly-experienced 27-year-old, wants to add to his 14 international goals when Ghana take on Ethiopia in …
