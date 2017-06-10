Ayew: Ethiopia will be difficult to defeat

Andre Ayew wants to take his late-season form for West Ham United into Ghana’s opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier this weekend.

The vastly-experienced 27-year-old, wants to add to his 14 international goals when Ghana take on Ethiopia in their Group F tie in Kumasi on Sunday afternoon.

“We cant sit here and say we want to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations if we don’t qualify for it,” Ayew said

“It will be very important to start the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a winning note,” he confirmed. “We have a goal which is qualifying for the 2019 AFCON and we must start by getting good results here and we know the bad results we had against Uganda made our World Cup campaign a difficult one.

“That is not yet over, but we have put that on the sideline now and think about the Africa Cup of Nations. We are thinking about the game against Ethiopia, where we want all three points and we’re going to work towards that.

“We can’t sit here and say we want to win the Africa Cup of Nations if we have not qualified, so we need to do our job and qualify. It’s going to be very tough and very difficult, but Ghana is a team which has to win trophies”,added Ayew.

