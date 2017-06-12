Pages Navigation Menu

AY’s wife’s calls out Iyana’s ex-girlfriend in a messy manner this morning (See photos)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

AY’s wife, Mabel Makun started a messy drama this morning when she called out Iyanya’s ex-girlfriend Freda Francis, and warned her to stay away from her family. Mabel had also shared a raunchy Whatsapp message supposed between her husband and Freda. It has emerged that the call out began from AY’s page after AY shared …

