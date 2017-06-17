Baba Suwe reacts to reports that he’s paralyzed

Renowned comic actor, Alhaji Nurudeen Babatunde Omidina has rubbished the take hovering that he’s down with stroke at the moment. He added there’s no iota of truth in it. Speaking with encomium.ng on Wednesday, June 14,2017, the talented role interpreter expressed total dismay about the tale, calling on the general public,especially his addicted fans to …

The post Baba Suwe reacts to reports that he’s paralyzed appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

