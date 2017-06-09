Baba Suwe very ill – Yomi Fabiyi raises alarm

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has raised the alarm over the health of veteran Yoruba actor, Baba Suwe​, urging Nigerians to remember ​him in their prayers. ​He said the veteran actor is still traumatised over the the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) ​incident where he was det​ained after he was accused of injecting drugs. ​Fabiyi said […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

