Babalola says experience gave him 6th CBN Tennis Championships title – The Eagle Online
|
Babalola says experience gave him 6th CBN Tennis Championships title
The Eagle Online
Blessing Samuel and Christie Agugbom claimed the women's doubles, while in the wheelchair men's singles, Adewale Alex won and Kafayat Omisore clinched the women's singles title. Top seed, Abdulmumuni Babalola, has said that experience and …
Babalola, Adegoke Rule at CBN Tennis
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!