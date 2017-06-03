Babalola wins CBN Senior Tennis tourney

By Paul Erewuba

Tennis star, Abdulmumuni Babalola yesterday at the tennis courts of the National Stadium, Lagos won his 6th Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship.

Babalola, who at the start of the week was elected as the players’ representative for the board of the Nigeria Tennis Federation defeated Joseph Imeh 6-4, 6-3 to become this year’s Tennis single’s men champion.

In the singles women category, last year champion, Mary Love was beaten by Sarah Adegoke 6-0, 6-3 to emerge champion.

Speaking immediately after the epic tourney, Babalola, who was visibly happy thanked CBN for the annual championship, even as he challenged other corporate organisations to compliment CBN so that tennis players could have regular championships that will make them develop.

“Tennis in Nigeria is really growing because the unseeded players have for the past three years now been giving the seeded and more experienced players a run for their money. I had to really prepare very well so that my opponent Joseph did not disgrace me”.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, while praising the players, said his organisation feels proud to be identified with the championship.

Emefiele,who was represented by the Deputy Governor Financial System Stability, Dr Okwu Joseph Nnanna said they will continue to improve.

“We feel glad that Nigerian youths are doing well in tennis.The prize money is not the problem the spirit to sponsor the tourney. We will continue to improve on the tournament.

The winners would be sponsored to Equatorial Guinea for the African Championship, after which they will have the opportunity to participate at the Davis Cup.”

