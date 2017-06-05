Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Babatunde Osotimehin 5 Things you should know about the late minister, UNFPA boss – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


P.M. News

Babatunde Osotimehin 5 Things you should know about the late minister, UNFPA boss
Pulse Nigeria
Prior to his death, Osotimehin was the head of Executive Director, United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA). Here are five important things you should know about the late head of UNFPA. 1. Osotimehin served as the Minister of Health of Nigeria between
Babatunde Osotimehin dies at 68Daily Trust
Family confirms death of UNFPA ED, Prof. OsotimehinThe News
Babatunde Osotimehin: 9 Things You Should Know About The Late MinisterNigerian Bulletin
P.M. News –SaharaReporters.com –NAIJ.COM –TheCable
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.