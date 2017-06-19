Pages Navigation Menu

Baboon escapes Wildlife Park in Jos, injures security man

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A baboon at the Wildlife Park Jos, Plateau State, has escaped and injured a security man at the gate. A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday. According to our source, there has been insufficient food for the animals in recent times. Efforts to reach management of the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

