Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Baby Driver’ Premieres In Downtown Los Angeles – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

'Baby Driver' Premieres In Downtown Los Angeles
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Baby Driver is a 2017 American film written and directed by Edgar Wright, starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx. The film premiered in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night June 14.
'Baby Driver' makes pit stop in LAMalay Mail Online
'Baby Driver' premiere in Los AngelesNews18
Flower power: Lily James shows off her fabulous figure in a structured floral midi dress at the Los Angeles premiere Daily Mail

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.