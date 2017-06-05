Baby Factory ‘Pastor’ Who Rapes, Impregnate Girls and Sell Their Babies Arrested in Abia

The Abia state police command has arrested a ‘Pastor’ who operates a baby factory in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Abia, Adeleye in a statement released on Monday said a storey building located at Faulks Road Aba, which doubles as a Church and Medical centre was converted to Baby Factory.

According to him, a team of Policemen attached to Ariaria Division led by the DPO stormed the

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

