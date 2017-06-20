Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bad leadership, disrespect hampering national development – Don

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Professor of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nnayelugo Okoro has identified leadership and lack of respect for core values in the country as bane to national development. Professor Okoro, who is also the chairman, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nsukka LGA of Enugu State, pointed out that secession was not the solution to Nigeria’s problem, adding that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.