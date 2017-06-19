‘Badminton To Become One of Nigeria’s Top Sports’

BY TAOFEEK LAWAL, Abuja

Newly elected president of Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Barrister Frank Orbih, has predicted that within the next four years, the game of badminton would become one of Nigeria’s most popular sports.

He stated this in Kaduna when he was guest at the breaking of Ramadan Fast (Iftar) organized by the vice president of the federation, Alhaji Mohammed Maina, at the Friendship Badminton Club, Kaduna.

According to him, the federation will swing into action by taking the game to the grassroots to attract new players and fans.

On sponsorship drive that would see to more tournaments, he was optimistic that badminton competitions will be staged in all the geo-political zones in the country, as a result of efforts they would put into place.

“The sponsors are willing to part with funds for competitions as long as there is transparency and accountability and are convinced what they are giving is going to what it was earmarked for,” he said.

The president-elect said he is set to reach out to those who were his opponents during the election to join forces so that in unity, they can take the game to the greater heights it deserves.

Also speaking, the BFN vice president-elect, Mohammed Maina explained that the Iftar was specially organized to thank badminton stakeholders in the North-West for their support at the election while assuring them of good representation.

The post ‘Badminton To Become One of Nigeria’s Top Sports’ appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

