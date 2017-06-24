Badoo’ hacks couple to death in Ikorodu

By Bose Adelaja

Idioro area of Ogijo, Ikorodu was thrown into mourning, yesterday, following the discovery of the bodies of a couple on their matrimonial bed.

Though nobody could state categorically what led to the strange death but neighbours suspected they were hacked to death by the notorious group, Badoo as a grinding stone was found on them.

Eye witness’ account claimed the couple known as “Baba and Mama Seun”, both residents of Ekundayo, ESCOBA, lived in an uncompleted building and were last seen on Tuesday night but when neighbours did not see them, it was assumed they have travelled out of town . However, their immediate neighbour who kept her cell phone with them the previous day, dialled their mobile numbers severally to request for the phone but their phones kept ringing without response.

This baffled the neighbor who continued to dial the numbers until Friday before she decided to draw the attention of other other landlords who banged the couple’s door to no avail. \

The neighbours later peeped through the window only to behold the gory sight of the couple on their matrimonial bed tucked in a mosquito net but stinking. The alarm was immediately raised and Policemen from Ogijo Division were intimated about the development. The door was then forced open with the arrival of the Policemen and a grinding stone was found on the bodies which suggested to the sympathizers that the attack was carried out by the dreaded cultists in Ikorodu known as ‘Badoo’ though nobody could give details of the operation.



Eye witnesses’ account said the bodies were moved to Sagamu while the grinding stone was taken to Ogijo Division for further investigations. Baba Seun’s children were spared of the attack for the fact that his first wife was said to have divorced him about 11 years ago and she went away with all the children. However, the man remarried about a year ago and the marriage was yet to be blessed with children

The couple’s assailants were suspected to have gained entrance through one of the open windows though the net was neatly removed and later fixed after the operation.

The post Badoo’ hacks couple to death in Ikorodu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

