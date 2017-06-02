Badoo strikes again, kills man, pregnant wife, children in Ikorodu

For the umpteenth time, the murderous gang, known as Badoo has struck again in Ikorodu, Lagos State, killing a man, his pregnant wife and two children.They were killed in the wee hours of Monday when their Letter N Junction, Radio Area, Erunwen residence in Ikorodu was invaded.

It was gathered that in their normal modus operandi, the dreaded gang used heavy stones, mortar and pestle to smash their victims’ heads and club them to death before wiping the brains and blood of their victims with pieces of clothes.

They then proceeded to use a knife to cut open the pregnant woman’s womb and removed the foetus before escaping into thin air.One of the family members, an SS 3 student, who survived the attack, (names withheld), is battling for her life at a specialist hospital. She was found naked and unconscious on Tuesday morning with a black cloth around her head.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said they are still investigating the incident and efforts are ongoing to arrest the culprits.The gang has been terrorizing residents of Ikorodu and environs with many people killed. On May 2, 2017, the ritual killers struck in the Imota community of Ikorodu, hacking a couple and their two children to death, while two other siblings sustained serious injuries.

The couple, Taofiq and Simiat Agbaje and their dead children, Rodiat, 10, Toyeebat, eight, were hacked to death at their home at Adeke bus stop, Adamo, Imota. The duo of Mardiya, 13 and one-year-old baby were stabbed in the mindless attack.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, had recently ordered the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Ikorodu to fish out the cult group wreaking havoc in the community.

Condemning the Badoo killings, Owoseni declared that “all DPOs in Ikorodu should use all resources within their disposals to fish out the Badoo cult group that has been causing havoc in the community. I am giving you all 48 hours to decongest your cells. Nobody should be detained more than 48 hours. I will conduct checks on the cells.”

Also condemning the killings, coordinator of Ikorodu Ambassadors, Rasheed Fatuga, said the Badoo issue must be addressed urgently.He decried the nonchalant manner the issue is being handled, and called on the police, state government, and traditional institutions to act fast before the matter gets out of hand.

“How long would this continue, what is their mission and purpose? Why kill families? What for? What gain? So sad!”Continuing, Fatuga said the murderous gang usually explores easy access and houses without burglary proofs.

“The Badoo gang usually looks for easy access. They look for houses without burglary proofs, incomplete buildings, areas where there are few houses, so that even when victims scream for help, there won’t be anybody to assist.

“It hasn’t been easy identifying and detecting the notorious gang because they don’t carry weapons on them when walking. They depend and use sharp objects and equipment that can hurt victims to do their damage.

“We call on all Ikorodu residents to always challenge and report any suspicious person’s activities around your environment to your landlord or Community Development Association (CDA). They can report to the necessary authorities,” he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

