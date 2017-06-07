Bafana Bafana Land In Lagos For Super Eagles Clash

By James Agberebi:

Bafana Bafana of South Africa have arrived in Nigeria ahead of Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

According to Bafana verified Twitter handle, the team and officials landed at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday night.

They will then proceed to Uyo for the AFCON qualifier against the Super Eagles.

“@BafanaBafana has just landed in Lagos, Nigeria,” Bafana Bafana tweeted at 9.28pm Nigerian time on Wednesday with pictures of some of the players and coaches.

Twenty four Super Eagles players are already in Uyo sweating it out in training ahead of the weekend clash.

The post Bafana Bafana Land In Lagos For Super Eagles Clash appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

