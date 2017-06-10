Pages Navigation Menu

Bafana Bafana shocks Eagles with 2-0 defeat

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

The Super Eagles on Saturday lost 0-2 to Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

They lost in the African Cup of Nation qualifier played at the Akwa Ibom Stadium in Uyo to the shock of many Nigerian fans.

The two goals were scored in the second half of the match.

