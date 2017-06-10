Bafana Bafana shocks Eagles with 2-0 defeat

The Super Eagles on Saturday lost 0-2 to Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

They lost in the African Cup of Nation qualifier played at the Akwa Ibom Stadium in Uyo to the shock of many Nigerian fans.

The two goals were scored in the second half of the match.

The post Bafana Bafana shocks Eagles with 2-0 defeat appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

