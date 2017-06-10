Bafana Bafana Vs Super Eagles: South Africa Beats Nigeria 2 – 0 Full Time AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Match on June 10 2017 | Rantie Tokelo and Percy Tau score

South Africa Vs Nigeria AFCON 2019 Qualifiers football match has ended in a 2 – 0.

Bafana Bafana defeated the super Eagles today in the match played at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state today 10th June, 2017.

The goals were scored in the 55th and 82nd minute of the second half by Rantie Tokelo and Percy Tau.

More to follow.

