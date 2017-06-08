Bafana Bafana’s unbeaten run faces stiff test in Uyo

Bafana Bafana’s record 17-game unbeaten run will face one of its sternest tests on Saturday when they meet the Super Eagles in an African Nations Cup qualifier.

The South Africans have not tasted defeat since a third-string selection lost 2-0 at home to Angola in an African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier in October 2015.

Since then they have beaten Egypt and Senegal‚ and drawn with African champions Cameroon (twice)‚ though all but one of those matches was in front of their own fans.

It is the longest current unbeaten streak of any nation in Africa‚ though it should be stated that many of the continent’s top teams have faced much stiffer opposition than Bafana over the last two years.

Eight of Bafana’s matches have been against teams from the COSAFA region‚ who they rarely lose to‚ while also included in the run are games against Gambia‚ Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau‚ matches South Africa would also expect to at least draw.

Facing the Eagles, their nemesis away is a different proposition‚ though if they can avoid defeat will be confident of extending their unbeaten run considerably further with Zambia and then the COSAFA Castle Cup to come at home‚ as well as home and away ties with Botswana in the (CHAN) qualifiers in July.

Nigeria have only lost one competitive fixture at home in 36 years‚ a shock 3-2 loss to Congo-Brazzaville in 2014‚ which is also their only ever home loss in the Nations Cup qualifiers since they first entered the preliminary competition in 1961.

In Bafana’s current unbeaten run, they have won nine matches and drawn eight.

The post Bafana Bafana’s unbeaten run faces stiff test in Uyo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

