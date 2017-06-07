Bafana Coach Baxter Excited As Injured Players Recover Ahead Eagles Clash

The injuries suffered by some Bafana Bafana players ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria seems to be easing off and head coach Stuart Baxter is confident that his team will be ready for the match.

On Wednesday morning, South Africa's news outlet Sowentanlive.co.za informed that as the team got set for the trip to Nigeria, players who were initially doubtful for the clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium were on the mend.

Baxter who is expected to arrive Nigeria today with his team is relieved with the latest development.

“Tiyani Mabunda, Andile Jali, Aubrey Ngoma, Mulomowandau Mathoho and Lebogang Manyama – some of the players who had knocks – were lively in training, while Rivaldo Coetzee and Tokelo Rantie only did some light workouts," Baxter said.

“It was really Tokelo and Rivaldo we were more worried about, but they have responded to treatment.

"If they are not 100%percent, then we have to make a call on that one. (But) I think they will be okay.”

According to Sowetanlive.co.za, Coetzee and Rantie took part in the training session where the players were playing one-touch football with two players in the middle of the circle trying to win the ball.

The post Bafana Coach Baxter Excited As Injured Players Recover Ahead Eagles Clash appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

