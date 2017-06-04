Bafana coach ‘hires’ goalkeeper trainer for Eagles

Respected goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia has been roped to the Bafana Bafana technical team for their crucial 2019 CAF Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles in Uyo next weekend.

SAFA communications manager Dominic Chimhavi has confirmed that Heredia’s appointment is only for the match against the Eagles and Baxter will finalise his technical team thereafter.

Heredia is a highly respected coach who has worked at Orlando Pirates‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Platinum Stars‚ SuperSport United‚ Bafana Bafana and he is also a CAF‚ SAFA and FIFA instructor for goalkeepers.

He has won league titles with Pirates and Sundowns and was part of Bafana Bafana’s technical teams for the Cup of Nations tournaments in Mali in 2002 and South Africa in 2013.

Heredia has not held a full-time coaching job since his contract with SuperSport United was terminated in February last year but he has been with seminars across the continent for FIFA.

Bafana’s match against Nigeria will be Baxter’s first of his second stint with the senior national team.

The post Bafana coach ‘hires’ goalkeeper trainer for Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

