Bafana not afraid of Eagles stars: Coach Baxter

South African national team coach, Stuart Baxter, says the team is not intimidated by the high profile clubs Super Eagles players represent.

Baxter made the assertion while speaking with newsmen on arrival of the team at Uyo on Thursday.

“We don’t have the big stars but we have a team. Every Africa nation faces the same problem but then the coaches try to balance the stars and others.

“We are not going to be defensive or careful because Nigeria has good players.

“David has beaten Goliath but this is not a case of David and Goliath because there is no David and Goliath in this game.

“Nigeria is the favourite for this game but for South African to be intimidated, no. Though the Super Eagles had more time to train but that is the way it is.

“We are confident in the way we are approaching the game at the moment but the players know what to do, together the job is done.

“The players are hopeful ahead of the game but not intimidated,” the coach said.

Baxter, who is making a return to the team after an eventful first stint, said that the weather though humid and warmer, his players have not complained as they are professionals.

He said, “The weather is okay. South Africans have adapted to the weather. It is warm and a bit humid. I am not used to it but the players are not complaining and they have told me to get used to it.”

The AFCON 2019 Qualifier would be played on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday.

(Source: NAN)

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

