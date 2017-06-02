Bafana To Open Camp On Sunday For Super Eagles Clash

By James Agberebi:

South Africa's Bafana Bafana will commence camping on Sunday ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

This was confirmed by South Africa Football Association's Head of Communication, Dominic Chimhavi, on Friday.

Bafana Bafana will be guests to f the Super Eagles a Group E, matchday one 2019 AFCON qualifier in Uyo on Saturday, June 10.

The other teams in the group are Seychelles and Libya.

"Bafana Bafana start camp on Sunday, 4 June in preps for Nigeria game in AFCON qualifier next Saturday in Uyo," Chimhavi wrote on his official Twitter handle.

On Thursday, the Super Eagles rounded off their France camping exercise with a 3-0 win against Togo in a friendly game in Paris.

They had earlier held Corsica to a 1-1 draw last Friday.

The post Bafana To Open Camp On Sunday For Super Eagles Clash appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

