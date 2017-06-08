Bafana’s Manyama: It’s 11 Vs 11, Super Eagles Not Unbeatable

By James Agberebi:

Bafana Bafana and Cape Town City of South Africa striker Lebogang Manyama is believes that there is nothing invincible about the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Uyo on Saturday.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to avenge their ouster from the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea in the hands of South Africa after playing 2-2 in their group's final qualifying game in Uyo in 2014.

South Africa are looking for their first ever competitive win against the Super Eagles after suffering six defeats and three draws.

"We know what Nigeria is capable of, we know about all the stars they have in their team but at the end of the day it is 11 v11 and they are human beings like us, they are not unbeatable," Manyama told SAFA.net.

"We have to go there believing in what we can do, we have to believe in our strengths and not worry too much about them. If we put up a team effort when we get there, we will most likely come up with a good result in the end.



"If you look at the talent that is here, it is amazing. Everybody that is in the squad is on top form and that is good for the team. Once we can contribute individually according to our strengths and mix it up with the team effort, it will turn out very well.

"I am just hoping that we can gel very quickly because it is going to be tough there but with the team that we have, impossible is nothing."

The post Bafana’s Manyama: It’s 11 Vs 11, Super Eagles Not Unbeatable appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

