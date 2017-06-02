Bale: I’m taking my pals down the pub if we win

Gareth Bale will launch a campaign for Real ale if he’s celebrating Champions League glory tomorrow night.

The Welsh superstar hopes to be the toast of his home town Cardiff if Real Madrid can see off Juventus.

And the £86m former Tottenham ace reckons he knows the perfect place to introduce his fellow Galacticos to the delights of British beer should they become the first side in history to successfully defend the Champions League.

While Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Co may be more accustomed to celebrating their career highs in glitzy venues across Europe, Bale is planning something slightly less glamorous… an evening in his own Cardiff bar.

He said: “I know where I’d want to celebrate. Take the team back to Elevens Bar & Grill and have a few beers.”

Since becoming the most famous Welsh footballer on the planet, special murals of him have popped up around the city.

“It’s a bit strange obviously. Growing up in Cardiff and just being a normal Cardiff boy… then seeing massive drawings of you on walls in the street.”

