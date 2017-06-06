Balotelli joining Dortmund — Raniola

Mino Raiola claims Mario Balotelli “will play for Borussia Dortmund” though it’s not clear if he’s joking.

The Italian international is out of contract on June 30, and it’s not clear if he’ll re-sign with Nice again for the forthcoming season.

Ajax Coach Peter Bosz is arriving in Dortmund today to replace Thomas Tuchel, and journalists gathered for his arrival were surprised to see Raiola at Westfalenstadion.

“Are Dortmund signing Balotelli?” the super-agent considered, after the question was put to him by Bild.

“Yes, Balotelli will play for Dortmund.”

