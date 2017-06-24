Bamugemereire orders arrest of ministry official for wetlands land titles

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The Chairperson of the Commission of inquiry into land acquisition and management Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has ordered the immediate arrest of a senior registrar of titles in the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development Lwera Atalo Bogere for issuing titles in wetlands.

Atalo was appearing before the seven member commission to throw more light on the information the commission heard yesterday, that land titles were issued in Kijabijo wetland under her authority.

Now Justice Catherine Bamugemereire who was not convinced with her line of explanation interjected and accused her of giving contradicting evidence regarding issuance of these titles in wetlands especially in Wakiso district.

She subsequently asked her to leave the witness seat and follow security officers who took her to Wandegeya police station where she is currently being detained.

The 37 year old woman formerly worked in Wakiso District Land Office before relocating to the Ministry where she has been for the past 12 years as Senior Registrar.

The said titles are said to have been issued between 20th January to 8th February,2016.

The post Bamugemereire orders arrest of ministry official for wetlands land titles appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

