Bangladesh seizes half-tonne of gold from top jeweller – Daily Mail

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Business


Bangladesh seizes half-tonne of gold from top jeweller
Bangladeshi authorities have confiscated half a tonne of gold from a top jeweller, officials said Sunday, amid a crackdown on a booming smuggling trade. Customs officials raided five outlets of Apan Jewellers over several days last month and seized
