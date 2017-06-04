Bangladesh seizes half-tonne of gold from top jeweller – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Bangladesh seizes half-tonne of gold from top jeweller
Daily Mail
Bangladeshi authorities have confiscated half a tonne of gold from a top jeweller, officials said Sunday, amid a crackdown on a booming smuggling trade. Customs officials raided five outlets of Apan Jewellers over several days last month and seized …
CIID seizes 495kg gold of Apan Jewellers
CIID seizes more gold, diamond of Apan Jewelers
13.5 mounds gold of Apan Jewellers to be deposited to BB
