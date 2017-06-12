Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bank customers speak on Banks’ N138bn e-payment charges – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Bank customers speak on Banks' N138bn e-payment charges
Vanguard
The top 10 banks earned N138 billion from charges on electronic payment transactions. This represented 26 per cent increase from the N109.1 billion earned in 2015. Bank customers who spoke to Vanguard, however, differed in their views about this …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.