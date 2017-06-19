Bank of Uganda reduces CBR to 10% for next three months

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile has today (June 19) announced a reduction of the Central Bank Rate (CBR) by 0.5% from 10.5% .

The CBR sends a signal to the market on the direction of interest rates. This rate, that was introduced in 2011 also aims at managing inflation that has remained below 10% for most parts of last four years, lower than about 30% recorded in parts of FY2011/12.

The bank has this year been lowering the rate to ease cost of credit and boost economic growth. The CBR was 12% from Dec, 2016 up to February 2017 before it was lowered to 11.5% in February and then to 11.5% in April. 2017. Analysts say Uganda’s commercial bank interest rates currently averaging at 22% are still high to boost economic growth that is expected to shrink to 3.9% by the end of this financial year, lower than 5.5% projected growth.

Mutebile told reporters at BoU headquarters in Kampala that his announcement is expected to boost private sector credit growth which marginally went up from 7.2% in November 2016 to 7.5% in February 2017.

Mutebile’s policy action is ideally expected to support government’s plan of revamping the economy by partly reducing interest rates in addition to providing long term capital to the private sector as stated in the Shs 29 trillion budget for FY2017/18, whose implementation starts next month.

The post Bank of Uganda reduces CBR to 10% for next three months appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

