Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bankers’ Committee: FX Window attracts $2.2b – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Bankers' Committee: FX Window attracts $2.2b
The Nation Newspaper
Dollar inflows into the economy through the newly introduced Investor and Exporter (I&E) Forex Window have hit $2.2 billion, the Bankers' Committee said yesterday. The I&E FX window was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on April 24 to …
CBN sold nearly 30% of $2.2 bln trades in new investor FX windowNaija247news

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.