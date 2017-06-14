Pages Navigation Menu

Banks downgrade are another red flag – Citizen

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business


Citizen

Banks downgrade are another red flag
Citizen
The downgrade of South Africa's top banks is another warning sign for the battered South African economy and will result in lending becoming more difficult for already-struggling consumers. This is according to economists, who said the downgrading of …
