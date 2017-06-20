Banks Takeover Etisalat Nigeria Over N541Billion Debt

A group of banks – foreign and local – have taken over the management of Etisalat Nigeria. In a report by Premium Times, it was stated that the takeover is the result of the inability of the telecommunications firm to repay debts reaching $1.72 billion (about N541.8 billion). The firm’s parent company, Etisalat Group, announced […]

