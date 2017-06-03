Barack & Michelle Obama purchase Washington D.C. Home

Former President and First Lady of the United States, Barack and Michelle Obama have officially purchased a Washington D.C. home. The couple were temporarily renting the home following their move from the White House earlier this year and will be staying in the capital until their 15-year-old daughter Sasha Obama finishes high school at Sidwell Friends School in 2019. Their home […]

