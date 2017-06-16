Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z as First Hip-Hop Artist in Songwriters Hall of Fame | Ed Sheeran, Usher, Babyface & More

Joining the likes of Bob Marley, Jesse Stone, Leon Russell, Tom Jones, Marvin Gaye, Elton John and others in the Songwriters Hall of Fame is rapper Jay Z as he officially becomes the first hip-hop artist inducted! The 46-year-old entertainer skipped the event as he awaits the arrival of the birth of his twins, but […]

