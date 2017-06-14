Barcelona Appoints Eric Abidal as Club’s Ambassador – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Barcelona Appoints Eric Abidal as Club's Ambassador
The Nation Newspaper
Eric Abidal has been appointed an ambassador at Barcelona, the club where he played for six seasons. Abidal, who won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2011 despite undergoing surgery to remove a tumour on his liver two months earlier, rejoined …
Eric Abidal joins Ronaldinho and Rivaldo in full-time ambassadorial role at Barcelona
Abidal returns to Barcelona as an Ambassador
Barcelona name Eric Abidal as a new ambassador
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!