Barcelona Considering Summer Bid For Borussia Dortmund Star Ousmane Dembele

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could be set to make a move for Borussia Dortmund‘s young French forward Ousmane Dembele, who tops their wishlist this summer.

The departure of Thomas Tuchel and the possible sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly convinced the 20-year-old that he is now ready to move to Spain.

Under the guidance of Tomas Tuchel, Ousmane Dembele bagged six goal and 12 assists in his debut season in Germany, and was looking to kick on next term.

New Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is looking to additional attacking options – after going cold on Barca academy graduate Gerard Deulofeu.

The Everton winger was on-loan at AC Milan, and was thought to be close to an emotional return to his first club.

But the appointment of Valverde looks to have blocked a potential return to Catalonia.

The post Barcelona Considering Summer Bid For Borussia Dortmund Star Ousmane Dembele appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

